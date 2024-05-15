Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, flagged off mass vaccination against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in a swift response to curb the menace of the disease which has caused havoc in Nafada Local Government Area recently.

The flag-off ceremony symbolised a significant stride in Gombe State’s relentless commitment to public health.

Through collaborative efforts and proactive measures, the government endeavours to mitigate the threat posed by spinal meningitis, safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

Performing the ceremony at the Emir’s Palace in Nafada, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manassah Daniel Jatau, who Represented the Governor said that in recognition of the paramount importance of this initiative, the government of Gombe State has intensified efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens.

According to him, “Earlier in February this year cases of severe headache, fever, leg pain and convulsions were observed to be on the increase in Nafada General Hospital through the routine surveillance system, Cerebrospinal fluid samples were collected and confirmed to be positive for cerebrospinal meningitis type “C” on the 18th of February 2024″.

He added that “The outbreak later spread to the neighbouring LGAs of Funakaye and Dukku. As of 28th March 2024, where 302 suspected cases of the disease were line-listed, 275 were treated and discharged, and 26 died of the illness as recorded by our surveillance system”.

In his address, Deputy Governor Jatau underscored the invaluable contributions of donor agencies and traditional leaders in the fight against spinal meningitis.

Emphasising the necessity of collective action, he urged all stakeholders to join hands in this critical endeavour.

The Deputy Governor said that, “This is a call to action for all of us. We must work together to strengthen our outbreak response and ensure that every child and mother has access to life-saving vaccines.”

“On this note, I will want to appreciate the efforts of our Traditional and Religious Leaders, field workers, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and our partners including World Health Organization (WHO)United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Chigari Foundation, Medicine San Frontires (MSF) among others for their support and partnership,” he added.

Furthermore, Manassah Jatau appealed to the populace to dispel any misconceptions or rumours regarding the origins of illnesses and deaths within society.

He urged citizens to prioritise seeking medical attention and to reject unfounded notions attributing sickness to rivalries or unfriendly familial ties.

He appealed to the public especially politicians to avoid the habit of politicising issues of health but to rather leave the professionals to handle it professionally.

Dr. Habu Dahiru, the Commissioner of Health, echoed Deputy Governor Jatau’s sentiments, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of stakeholders.

Habu Dahiru issued a passionate call to parents and guardians, urging them to bring forth their children to receive the vaccination, thereby ensuring comprehensive protection against spinal meningitis.

The Executive Secretary of, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahaman Shuaibu represented by the Director, Community and Primary Health, Dr. Maryam Abubakar said that the vaccination is to mitigate the effect of Cerebrospinal Meningitis ( CSM) outbreak and is meant for persons from ages one to twenty-nine excluding pregnant mothers.

Goodwill messages came from the Representatives of WHO, Dr. Salihu Abdullahi, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Namadi Lawal and Medicine San Frontiers ( Doctors without Borders) who commended the efforts of the state government in ensuring the safeguard of the lives of the people.

They collectively assured of their continued support for the success of quality health care provision in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Council Chairman of Nafada Local Government Area, Babangida Adamu Jigawa commended the Gombe State Government and development partners for prompt intervention. He called on the Nafada community to mobilise themselves and support the vaccination exercise.

Expressing his appreciation to the Emir of Nafada Alh. Muhammadu Dadum Hamza highlighted the significant efforts and quick response of the state government towards mitigating the outbreak of CSM.

The Emir called upon citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to precautionary measures outlined by health authorities to prevent future outbreaks.

The highlight of the event was the administration of the dose of CSM vaccines to some persons and the presentation of the vaccination cards by the Deputy Governor, Emir of Nafada, Chairman of Nafada Local Government and the Head of Civil Service, Alh Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi as contained in a statement by Jack.A.Tasha, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, (Deputy Governor’s office).

