Gombe gov, ex-sport minister mourn Emir of Dutse

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that the demise of the first-class traditional ruler of Dutse in Jigawa State, late Alhaji Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, especially at this time, was a great loss not only to Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State, but the country as a whole.

The Governor therefore condoled with the government and people of Jigawa State over the demise of Emir who died on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 78.

In a message of condolence, the Governor described the monarch as a respected and resourceful royal father who was always at the forefront in preaching and promoting unity and harmony among the people of his domain, Jigawa state and the nation at large.

Inuwa Yahaya consoled the bereaved royal family members to take solace in the fact that the late emir left behind legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service, urging them to uphold and sustain same.

The Governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, extended his condolences to his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, the state’s council of Emirs and Chiefs, members of the Dutse royal family as well as government and people of the state over the great loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deceased monarch Aljannat Firdaus and comfort those he left behind.

He prayed for the repose of the late Traditional ruler praying also that Allah will grant his soul eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House.

Also, a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja has moured the death of the Emir, saying his 28 years reign over the ancient city of Dutse radiated peace, friendship and unity of Nigeria.

This was contained in a condolence message to the family of the late Emir, the Government and the people of Jigawa State and made available newsmen on Wednesday by Prof Adedoja who was a former Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the Federal University, Dutse ( 2014 to 2016)

According to him, “It is a sad news for me and members of my family, though the late Emir was my senior at Kano Teachers College , Kano, he related with me as a brother and friend before and throughout his 28 years reign as Emir of the ancient city of Dutse, recalling also that the Dutse palace became my home when I served as the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the Federal University, Dutse from year 2014 to 2016 .

“His reign as Emir radiated peace, friendship and unity of Nigeria.





My sympathy to the family, the Emirate of Dutse and the Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, as we pray to Allah to accept him in aljannatul firdaus. Amin”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE