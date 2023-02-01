2023: Kwara APC group backs Tinubu, Abdulrazaq 

A group of young crusaders in the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders (CKAYS), has declared support for the party’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and all the party’s national assembly and 24 state Assembly candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, acting coordinator of the forum, Hon. Ahmed Mahmud, said that members have put in place measures to ensure effective mobilization for the party’s candidates for door-to-door canvassing/campaign across the 193 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The people, who declared that Tinubu has qualities required of a leader to take the country out of woods, added that, “We are strongly behind the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a great sense of optimism for victory at the polls this 2023 general elections”.

“We will ensure that 2023 general elections are conducted smoothly and hitch-free after which Tinubu will emerge as the next President of Nigeria and all other candidates listed above.

“On this note, we are also calling on the well-meaning Kwarans to disregard the purported lies spread across the country by opposition that the change of currency is planned to create hardship in the country.

“As responsible citizens, who believe in economic prosperity of our country, it will be counterproductive if we oppose a monetary policy made by financial institution of the country, hence, our groups stand for any policy that doesn’t contradict the laws of the land, we will ensure that agents of lies don’t triumph over well- meaning of Kwarans who are with us in this journey.

“We are calling on the security agencies, party stalwarts, and comrades to be vigilant/watch out for more unscrupulous elements who are hell-bent on causing disharmony by trying to overheat the political space using a fake identity, fake information, and fake address as election draws nearer. The fulcrum of our campaigns was and is still the consolidation of good governance and accountability which governor AA and other candidates have envisaged to our dear state. We have consistently preached against voters’ coercion. We have voiced our stand against votes buying, voters intimidation, and politicisation.”

We further assure our followers and admirers that we shall not abandon our campaign promises even as we engaged all stakeholders on the way forward to ensure the progress of Kwara state.

“We are using this medium to commend Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is a man of history and destiny. His private and public life have always been that of serving God and humanity which keep him going in his life journey, business, politics and governance.

“His developmental strides, bold initiative which we described him as IJOBA MEKUN NU and for all his projects spread across the state and urged other elective representatives to emulate his footsteps. We declared supports for Gov, AA’s re- election in 2023 as our mentor, and the best thing that has ever happened to kwara state. Whenever Governor AA is given a little responsibility he translates it into achievements and makes a new history beyond imagination that leaves one agape.





“These attributes, among other humane dispositions, make him an attractive bride to CKAYS and the people of kwara state who saw the need to bring him as their governor in 2019 at a time all hopes were lost. We succeeded to send his predecessor to the dustbin of history and ended 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) misgovernance, thereby creating a new history and record in the politics and governance of the state,” he added.

