Lagos unveils new unified schemes of work for schools

“And we shall continue to invest in the sector by improving the capacity of our students to cope with the use of…

The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, unveiled a new scheme of work for secondary school students in the State.

The new package comprises the reviewed work carried out by the state government on the old syllabus and blends it with the national curriculum provided by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

The state has equally launched some specialised mobile learning devices and e-books on core subjects also for secondary schools.

Speaking at the launch, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the new schemes of work are designed to revolutionise teaching and learning in Lagos schools and make the system more robust to conform with global best practices.

According to him, the feedback about the new schemes from stakeholders particularly the users-students and teachers- is that the reviewed scheme is an additional resource for better teaching and learning, driven by technology which has created active participation of learners.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji said education is the third pillar of his administration’s T-H-E-M-E-S agenda and that the commitment shows how important the sector is to transform the state as a smart city more appreciably.

He explained that the new schemes which will be used by both public and private schools in the state is to meet the demands of modern education without deviating from NERDC benchmark.

“And we have been committed to this transformation from the beginning due to knowledge of recent advancement globally that learning must be participatory and engaging for today’s students to appreciate its futuristic impact.

“So, as a responsible government, we have invested in digital devices and e-books in continuation of our agenda to seamlessly fuse education and technology and upgrade our educational system to meet the world standard.

“And we shall continue to invest in the sector by improving the capacity of our students to cope with the use of technology and ensuring our school personnel are equally ICT-compliant.”





Sanwo-Olu said he is very optimistic that the future of Lagos schools and their students are assured with the new schemes.

In their separate remarks earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo and her Science and Technology counterpart, Mr Hakeem Fahm, said the reviewed schemes blended with technology would certainly help the students to study and do research more effectively in schools and at home when they are on their own.

Mrs. Folasade particularly explained that the new study framework and materials would make the students more knowledgeable and skillful, great critical thinkers and problem-solvers now and in future.

She thanked the state leadership particularly governor Sanwo-Olu for supporting the vision, noting that the end results would be unquantifiable.