Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Mohammed Usman Shanu as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

Shanu is to fill the vacant position left by the former PPS, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi who was appointed Acting Head of Civil Service by the Governor in May this year.

Until his appointment as PPS, Shanu was the Director, General Duties, Office of the Secretary to the State Government. He holds a Master’s degree (Msc) in Public Administration, Post Graduate Diploma ( PGDPA) in Public Administration and B.Sc in Public Administration among others.

The Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, said Shanu’s appointment is with immediate effect.