Lagos State government has assured the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) of its cooperation and support in terms of database collection to enhance good security in the country, especially in the area of unhindered traffic.

The deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, gave the assurance on Thursday while receiving on behalf of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Corps Marshal FRSC, Marshal Daudu Ali Biu, who was on a courtesy visit to his office at the Round House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Hamzat assured the Corps Marshal of whatever support needed by FRSC from the state, saying that the body would get it “because it is to save the lives of the citizens and make the road a safe place for drivers and passersby.”

The deputy governor charged the corps members should educate Nigerians on driving rules, road signs, and testing, among others before getting their driver’s license.

“Let there be a pamphlet that people can buy and read for them to know the road signs and the meaning when they see one because a lot of drivers don’t know their signs and their meanings. it will show your effort and all other things put together we will save lives and Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking further, Hamzat stressed that a greater number of crushed vehicle accidents were caused by drunk drivers, a development which he said made it more challenging to stop as, according to him, a lot of drivers are not aware of the implications.

He suggested that the FRCS should have a neutralizer that would be working with the police and state traffic officials to ensure that drivers were well informed.

Citing examples of when some of the Lagos State officials went to some parks in the state to run tests on drivers who were already on the steering wheel, Hamzat stated that a lot of them did not pass the test because they did not know anything about the road, traffic rules nor the vehicle.

Furthermore, he said before getting a driver’s license in Lagos there were always an eye check to ensure that their sight was good and they can see clearly while driving.

This was just as he noted that he had never seen a truck driver with glasses, saying it could not have meant that those that man all of those trucks “are seeing well and their eyesight is 20/20 which is not possible.”

Speaking earlier, FRSC Corp Marshal, Ali Biu, expressed the corps’ appreciation to the Lagos State government for their tremendous cooperation, noting that they were in Lagos to meet with other stakeholders to discuss common issues and the way forward on the safety of Nigerian roads.





He added that the relationship between the state and the FRSC had gone a long way with the state’s cooperation with the corps policies and regulation of traffic.

Daudu listed the corps’ achievements as including the stationing of towing and operational vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and; the creation of new licensing centers, among others, adding: “We want the progress we are making to be seen in the state, so that we can expand our cooperation for better control of traffic, especially on number plate and drivers license.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE