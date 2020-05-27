Gombe discharges another 153 Almajiris after two weeks quarantine

Another batch of 153 repatriated Almajirai have been discharged by the Gombe State government having tested negative to coronavirus after they had spent the two weeks mandatory quarantine period at the Amada facility in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was at the quarantine centre to mark the 2020 Children’s Day celebration with the kids preparatory to their departure to their respective communities across the state to be reunited.

While addressing the lads, Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration is committed to prioritising basic education through sustained support to both Western and Islamic systems of education.

He noted that nobody can manage a child better than his parents as such government will ensure the state’s indigenous Almajirai repatriated from various states were reunited with their family members and pick up life again.

He said: “These children deserve to achieve anything in life if given the desired care and attention. I assure that our administration will support them to attain their goals through a sound Western and Islamic education. In fact, we are committed to bequeathing a good future for them.”

The governor added: “We shall provide structures and facilities that can accommodate them and take care of their basic needs so that they can learn and attain their goals like every other child. Education is a right and not a privilege.”

The governor encouraged the children to nurse and pursue their dreams of a bright future, citing Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, a Minister of the Federal Republic as one of the products of Tsangaya system of education who embraced the Western education and became a shining example.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, said the that the 153 Almajirai discharged from the quarantine camp were those returned from Adamawa and Bauchi states as indigenes of Dukku, Nafada, Balanga and Yamaltu Deba Local Government Areas.

He disclosed that there are currently 13 Almajirai in the camp waiting for their second test results and revealed that the camp registered a total of 684 people since inception, including 377 Almajirai and 307 intercepted travellers, adding that so far 671 have received a clean bill of health and were discharged after second tests that returned negative.

The deputy camp director, Yusuf Danbayo, described the condition at the camp as suitable for children, with the kids taking good meals and having access to Qur’anic education as well as enjoying the recreational facilities there.

He said that the two weeks stay in the quarantine centre was recreational hence they were provided with all the basic things they needed throughout their stay.

All the 153 discharged Almajirai were kitted with new clothes, shoes and bags containing educational materials and are to be integrated into a formal education system under the Basic Education Service Delivery for All, BESDA at their respective localities as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

