Global South climate database for scientists, experts launched

The Global South Climate Database, a publicly available, searchable database of scientists and experts in the fields of climate science, climate policy and energy, has been set up by Carbon Brief with the support of the Reuters Institute’s Oxford Climate Journalism Network.

The goal is to ensure that journalists from all over the world can contact scientists and experts from the Global South that is, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific regions.

Therefore climate scientists and experts from these regions are encouraged to sign up to the database.

According to the Reuters Institute, climate change is a global issue – so it is vital that scientists from around the world are represented in reporting on the topic. However, climate scientists from the Global South are often underrepresented in the mainstream media. This includes their views and lived experiences, as well as their scientific findings.

The Global South Climate Database is a publicly available, searchable database of scientists and experts in the fields of climate science, climate policy and energy. It lists each person’s area of expertise, institutional affiliation, contact details and other relevant information. The Oxford Climate Journalism Network, a programme at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, is supporting Carbon Brief to promote and maintain the list.

Climate scientists and experts from the Global South can fill out the form for the database available on the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism website.

