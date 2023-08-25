Global Links and Services Limited has concluded plans to explore the best of Namibia with the aim of giving tour seekers and destination tourist a swell experience of exciting sites and business engagement.

The tour package, which will commence on September 3, also has a Namibian ground handling partners as well as the endorsement of the Namibian embassy in Nigeria.

According to the managing director of Global Links Travels, Pastor Chinyere Umeasiegbu, the aim is to sell Namibia as a tourist destination to Nigerians and also encourage Namibians to visit Nigeria as part of the Nam-Naija Project.

It is a trip that will give Nigerians a broad experience of the tourism assets of Namibia and also exploring business opportunities in the country.

”Namibia is an exciting place to visit and it is a destination that we are proud of. It is a country full of wonders with huge topography.

“The essence of this particular trip is to open up Namibia and there will be other exploratory trips thereafter; with the capital, Windhoek as our first port of call.

“We will also do some stops to explore the Himba villages for photography as well as Swakupmond the coastal heart of Namibia, a miniature German town with beautiful scenery and a bucket of things to do, while we retire to Walvis Bay coast for another exciting tour.”

Umeasiegbu said the tour will include a boat cruise to explore the Atlantic Ocean, a coast area of Swakupmond where you will enjoy the aquatic splendor with seagulls and seals come right to you.