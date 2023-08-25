As part of reconnecting African decent with their roots through the Motherland Beckons, which is creating the first ever Africa Tourism Free Trade Zone in the island The Alara of Epeland, Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Kayode Ogunsanwo, his palace officials and dignitaries recently made an historic visit to Antigua and Barbuda.

The visit is the beginning of envisaged partnership, as Alara will in the coming on a regular visit to the island in furtherance of the dream of establishing cultural and economic link between his kingdom and the island.

What is playing out right now is what may be described as ‘Return to Motherland’, a new move which is spearhead by renowned Nigerian and African leading tourism developer, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and also Motherland Beckons among other entities.

Through Motherland Beckons, Akinboboye is presently making historic effort at creating the first ever Africa Tourism Free Trade Zone in the island.

The first phase of this historic project, which is meant to make the island the sixth region of Africa, as it will be a playground for Africans and the world to interact and savour once again the best of Africa’s art, culture, heritage, music, dance, fashion and lifestyle among others has since begun, with the construction of the first in the series of resorts that would dot the tourism free trade zone in progress.

The traditional ruler and his team, were received by the Prime Minister of the island, Gaston Browne.

The visit afforded Alara the opportunity to explore the richness of the island and how his kingdom can use the new vista of opportunities to export its art, culture, heritage and gastronomic offerings among others for the mutual benefit of his kingdom and the island.

For many, it is the dawn of a new cultural alliance between Africa and the Caribbean. Made possible by this new activation of Motherland Beckons; Antigua and Barbuda is expected to play host to African monarchs as part of the new vision.

The vision of Akinboboye for the Free Trade Zone is geared at creating a welcome abode for the return of African descent.

‘‘We believe that the movement should begin from where it started from,” the monarch added.

‘‘It is in this regard that African royalties will form a major part of this Return to Motherland movement on cruise ships and luxury airliners. This is because the monarchs’ visits will be weaved round cultural, economic and educational prospects to help with the growth of the continent of Africa.’’





During the slave trade era, it was through the partnership between the slave masters and some African monarchs that Africans were traded and shipped to the island. Therefore, it is only natural and fitting that through these same monarchs, the Return to Motherland, is effected as the monarchs are in a better position to explore and promote this new move given the permanence of their thrones.

According to Akinboboye Antigua and Barbuda will serve as the neck in this new nexus, noting that, ‘‘Africa is a body without a neck. The heads (Africans) in the continent and the Diaspora, don’t have a neck to connect them to the body. Now, Antigua and Barbuda, which was the middle passage, will be the neck and connecting link to connect Africans from within the continent and those in the Diaspora to the Motherland (Caribbean), where a new marriage is proclaimed.

‘‘The monarchs will be part of the centrifugal element that would make this happen and when it does happens there will be business opportunities in all spheres to explore because what has been missing before now is that connection, which Antigua and Barbuda now offers.’’

One of the signature activities that would herald this new move is Ipada Carnival (The Return), an annual “pilgrimage” of people of African descent to motherland. It would feature among others live music from 54 African countries, cuisine and fashion from the six regions of Africa and six Caribbean countries, Nefratiti – the Queen of Africa beauty pageant, Ose award – an award to appreciate one African that has made impact in the world and Africa.

“In the coming days you will be spoilt for choice when you visit Antigua and Barbuda, as you would have the opportunity of exploring endless options of in tourism and business. It is this yearning gap that the Alara of Epe is hoping to latch on to promote his kingdom and fuse with the Caribbean.”