Global Ambitions: Harmonize and Geobek forge a new path

In an ambitious drive to expand his reach, Harmonize has brought on creative strategist and talent manager Geobek as his International Artist Manager.

On April 18, 2025, the “Konde Boy” revealed his strengthened team on social channels, highlighting Geobek’s appointment as the linchpin of his global branding efforts.

With proven hit making prowess—credited as executive producer and A&R on the DJ Tarico-backed “Single Again”—Geobek will oversee every facet of Harmonize’s international campaign, from tailoring media outreach and curating collaborative projects to fine-tuning the artist’s narrative for diverse audiences.

Central to this partnership is the Geobek Standard:: a Pan-African ethos that pairs rising African stars with megastalwarts to bridge local scenes and global platforms.

The approach has already yielded the smash “Yaba Buluku (Remix),” uniting Mozambican talentss with Grammy-winning Burna Boy and demonstrating how authentic African sounds can dominate worldwide.

Under Geobek’s guidance, Harmonize will carry that momentum into new territories, all while celebrating the continent’s rich cultural legacy.

“An international manager must live and breathe the global music landscape,” Geobek noted. “I’m here to support Harmonize’s local team and apply my industry network to craft his international crossover—starting with an in person strategy session in Tanzania to set our collective sights on world stage domination.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE