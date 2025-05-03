Corruption charges: Group decries ‘selective process’ against ex-Bauchi AG

A group christened ‘Lawyers for the Cause of Bauchi (LAWBA)’ has decried the “selective, partial and illegal process” to which the Bauchi State Government subjected its former Accountant-General Sa’idu Abubakar, in the name of fighting corruption.

The group expressed concern that of the multitude and of course, mind-boggling corruption cases pertaining to Bauchi State, only the immediate past A-G was being singled out for the so-called investigation.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, the Vice-chairman of the group, Barrister U. K. Adams pointed out that there are other both serving and former government officials whose names keep featuring in one case or the other but are not being prosecuted.

Adams pointed out that the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State in Appeal No: CA/19/2023 delivered judgement on the 28/03/2025 affirming the decision of the lower court to the effect that the law earlier made by the Bala Mohammed-led administration in Bauchi State which was meant to create a corruption fighting body in the frame or similar to the EFCC is invalid.

He narrated that the implication of the judgement was that the Court has further cleared the coast as regards the role, duties and responsibilities of the EFCC and ICPC on corruption and other cases of graft against Bauchi State adding that the ball has now been put in the court of the anti-graft bodies with respect to matters involving Bauchi State like other states in the country.

“The needful must as such be done on a sustained basis until justice is attained. Our idea of justice on this matter is for the government at all levels to always give a satisfactory account of all the taxpayers’ money, resources and other articles of general ownership put in their hands on trust”.

He highlighted that based on the seriousness of the allegations against the SSG of Bauchi State, the Accountant General and other officials involved in the corruption case currently pending before Honourable Justice O. A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja and the fact that some of the officials of Bauchi State Government shunned an earlier invitation by the EFCC on the matter, they ought to have resign or step aside from their respective offices forthwith pending the determination of the case against them.

According to him, upon their failure to do so, the Governor should immediately suspend them from office adding that Governor Bala Mohammed should take a cue from Eco State where the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice Samson Osagie was recalled from suspension after he, alongside the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, were suspended on allegations of involvement in financial corruption.

“So, the Governor of Bauchi State has the moral and even legal duty to follow suit. That is the only way a speedy, smooth and expeditious hearing of the case can be attained while at the same time the battered image into which the matter dragged the reputation of the state would be positively adjusted. We wish to add at this juncture that anything short of this will further erode confidence about the credibility, integrity and standing of the Bala Mohammed-led administration with regards to financial fidelity, probity, accountability and so on.”