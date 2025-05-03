Poshyankee Entertainment unveils ‘TAP TAP Got Talent’ on TikTok

In a significant step toward nurturing Nigeria’s creative potential, Poshyankee Entertainment has unveiled TAP TAP Got Talent, a new live-streamed talent competition set to premiere on TikTok on May 2nd and 4th, 2025.

Created to serve as a discovery platform for undiscovered talent, the show invites participation from across the creative spectrum — including singers, dancers, rappers, instrumentalists, comedians, magicians, visual artists, and other unique performers.

With the theme “One Stage. One Shot. One Tap… from Unknown to Unforgettable,” the show will feature weekly TikTok Live performances, offering participants a chance to showcase their abilities in front of a growing online audience.

More than a contest, TAP TAP Got Talent reflects Poshyankee Entertainment’s broader commitment to community development and creative empowerment. The initiative is rooted in a mission to create meaningful opportunities for young people — particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds — to develop their talents and gain visibility.

“Our goal is simple — to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity,” said the CEO of Poshyankee Entertainment, known for her consistent support of philanthropic and youth-centered projects.

Following its debut in early May, the show will air live every Sunday, featuring standout performances, guest appearances, and interactive segments designed to engage and inspire.

In designing the competition as a digital-first experience, Poshyankee Entertainment is leveraging the power of social media to democratize access to the entertainment industry. The use of TikTok Live ensures that performances reach a wide and diverse audience, creating real-time engagement between talents and viewers.

By providing a stage for expression, visibility, and artistic growth, TAP TAP Got Talent aims to inspire a new generation of Nigerian creatives — not only to dream but to act, perform, and leave a mark.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE