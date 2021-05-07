German foundation holds capacity building workshop for House C’ttee members on Anti-corruption

A German foundation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) has organised a two-day capacity workshop for the House of Representatives’ Committee on Anti-corruption on the role of the Legislature in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop held in Abuja, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said corruption was the greatest challenge of the country at the moment.

The ICPC boss pointed out that corruption, which is an enemy of development and good governance, is responsible for all the negative indexes the country was known for.

“Corruption is Nigeria’s greatest challenge and is directly associated with national security challenges, current economic decline, poverty expansion, reduced life expectancy, high mortality and deteriorating livelihood experienced by citizens”, he said.

According to him, there was an urgent need to tackle the problems through concerted efforts from both state and non-state actors for a better Nigeria to emerge and urged the National Assembly to deploy its oversight powers on government agencies and departments as well as its legislative control over public expenditure and audit of public accounts to effectively curb corruption in the public sector.

Earlier in his speech, the Resident Representative of the foundation, Dr Vladimir Kreck blamed the extreme poverty, insecurity, weakened economy and wrecked infrastructure on corruption.

He urged the National Assembly to set the legal frame work for an effective fight against corruption as well as to put a successful oversight in place to uncover corrupt forces in the government.

Kreck promised his foundation’s support to the House of Representatives efforts in improving democratic governance in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. German foundation holds capacity building workshop for House C’ttee members on Anti-corruption ; German foundation holds capacity building workshop for House C’ttee members on Anti-corruption ; German foundation holds capacity building workshop for House C’ttee members on Anti-corruption ; German foundation holds capacity building workshop for House C’ttee members on Anti-corruption.