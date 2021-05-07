Bauchi INEC proposes 1,349 additional polling units to check voter apathy

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed the creation of 1,349 additional polling units across the state.

The disclosure was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi explained that the move is in line with Constitutional provisions and other relevant Electoral laws in the country which empowers it to do such.

He explained that all the existing 174 expanded polling units are to be confirmed as poling units in addition to the proposed new ones in order to make voting more convenient for the voters as against the present situation particularly the COVID-19 preventive protocol.

The REC who addressed a stakeholders meeting on Friday also said that the essence is to make the Electoral process easier for the people adding that some polling units may be relocated to more appropriate areas for ease of accessibility.

He disclosed that as at the 2019 general election, the state has a total of 2,462,843 registered voters, 212 registration areas comprising 4074 polling units as well as 1,349 convertible polling units which have been recommended for upgrading and relocation as the case may be.

Ibrahim Abdullahi then assured all the stakeholders of the Commission’s readiness to make the Electoral process less tedious and cumbersome to the voters stressing that the Electoral process is all about the voters.

He also assured that as soon as approval was received from the INEC national headquarters in Abuja, the stakeholders meeting will reconvene for further briefing and education of the outcome.

All those who spoke during the meeting applauded INEC for the move which they all agreed was long overdue considering the stress people go through in order to be able to discharge their constitutional duty of franchise a development they said led to voter apathy in the state.

