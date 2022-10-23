Gbenga Adeyinka returns to Lagos with Laffmatazz after 12 years

Leading Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, has announced plans to return to Lagos with his traveling-comedy and music show, Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and friends.

In a brief chat with Adeyinka, he said it’s notable that the show which began in Lagos had traveled the entire Southwest Nigeria and finally returned to Lagos after 12 years.

“Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends is returning to Lagos after touring the Southwest for 12 years. It’s emotional for me because several of our fans across the Southwest are looking forward to this show. We have been able to inculcate so many entertainers practising in the Southwest into the Laffmattazz train,” he said.

Continuing, Adeyinka rolled out a long list of entertainers scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony saying attendees would enjoy their time and agree that it is money well-spent.

The headline performers include Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, Teni d entertainer, Alibaba, Sir Shina Peters, AY, SB live, Akpororo, BJ sax, Lepacious Bose, Omobaba, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq, Dr. Smile, Remote, and Vanessa Jones, among many others.

The show is billed for Sunday, November 13 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

