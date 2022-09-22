Gbajabiamila assures on adequate funding for NIPSS

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, underscored the need for adequate funding of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) considering its strategic role towards national development.

Hon Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the research institute led by its Director General, Professor Ayo Omotayo, however, expressed concern over the dwindling recognition of the Institute.

While expressing the House readiness to expeditiously attend to requests of NIPSS as soon as presented to the parliament, the Speaker, emphasised the need for more engagement and collaboration between the House, the National Assembly and the institution considering the mandates of the two that are anchored on research and national development.

He said: “NIPSS is a familiar household name with a reputation, it’s not an institution that anyone will allow to die.

“There’s definitely a need for government to give NIPSS focus and there’s a need for more collaboration between NIPSS and the National Assembly, and we will be more than happy to be available.

“There’s no doubt research is key to development in every sector, therefore your role is very pivotal in our national development.”

As a result, Speaker Gbajabiamila urged the NIPSS management team to expeditiously forward the proposed draft amendment Bill of the institution while assuring that the issue of funding affecting the institution as highlighted in the proposed draft document would be better appreciated to act on.

He, however, advised the institution to henceforth work closely with the relevant Committee of the House for better synergy.

Speaking earlier, Professor Omotayo informed the Speaker that even as the generator of developmental policies in the country’s public and private sectors, NIPSS is almost going unrecognized while lamenting the negative effect of the paucity of funds on the implementation of the institution’s mandate.





He, therefore, sought the support of the House to ensure that the institute meets its mandate, noting that they would bring a proposal for the amendment of the Act establishing NIPSS to strengthen its operations.

