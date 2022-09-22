Nigerian traders decry multiple taxation

Traders from the 774 local government areas of the Country under the aegis of the Market Traders Association (MATAN) have decried what it described as multiple taxations by the relevant government agencies

It added that if it remains unchecked it will result in a geometric increase in the prices of goods and wares at various markets in the country.

Members of the Association which was formed in the late 90s by the late mother of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaja Habibat Mogaji, as a result of the excesses of men of the Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) said multiple taxations are impacting negatively on the businesses of its members.

As part of its activities to right the wrongs of the agencies of government, the Association has flagged off its Integrated Traders Revenue Management System.

The flag-off ceremony which had in attendance the Minister of Women Affairs, representatives of the private sector, captains of Industry and other notable Nigerians were held inside the rainbow of Lekan Salami Stadium, on Thursday.

The launch is aimed at taxes payable by members to various government agencies, as well as avail members opportunity to access interest-free loans

It also entails Health Insurance Scheme, as well as encourages members to export their goods to foreign countries This will be done in collaboration Nigeria Export Trade Council.

Speaking in Ibadan at the “Benefit Scheme Enrollment for Traders”, held at Adamasigba Stadium, the chairman, of the Project Committee of the Scheme, Amb Olakunle Johnson noted that Federal Government is losing over N31 trillion to illegal tax collectors who are extorting Nigerian traders.

He said traders paid a lot of money before their goods could get to its destination, adding that increase in the dollar against naira is also another problem for the traders.

He said: “MATAN initiate enumeration of traders nationwide, we issue them multipurpose identity cards so that government at all level can have direct access to them irrespective to their status.”

“We want to know the numbers of traders in Nigeria, “Trader Money” was shared analogue and this make it difficult for all traders to benefit from it, and it failed to get to the grassroots.”

In his remark, the Chairman, MATAN Board of Trustee, Hon Muhammad Labaran, said higher exorbitant charges and price inflation is a major challenge facing traders across the nation considering charges levied against them before their goods get to its final destination.

“Multiple taxations contributes to a high exhibition of price of the commodity, we have resolved that the Federal Inland Revenue Service should invite all stakeholders in controlling and implementing price control such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MATAN and National Association of Small Scale and Medium Agriculture Mine and Power, who are critical stakeholders.

“In a meeting, we agreed that we want to eliminate the habit of multiple taxations on goods from the factory to consumers, until this is done, Nigerians will continue to suffer.”

He, however, said machinery are on the ground to enumerate all traders across the nation to have statistics and a proper plan for them to have access to welfare and assistance from the government.

He lamented that the majority of traders in urban and rural areas are not properly accommodated by the government due to a lack of data.

“We have set up machinery to go from local government to local government to compile all names of the traders for them to have financial assistance and other welfare as a member of this organisation.”

Nigerian traders decry multiple taxation