Sandra Nwaokolo

Panic and fear gripped the Effurun area of Warri, Delta State, on Monday after a gas plant located close to the Mega Parish of Redeemed Christian Church exploded.

The explosion occurred following a fire outbreak at the gas station opposite the post office in Alaka Effurun.

Eyewitnesses reported feeling the impact of the gas plant explosion over a 30-kilometre distance. They also observed individuals filming the fire outbreak from dangerous proximity.

As of this moment, casualty figures remain unknown, and no fire service personnel were present at the scene.

The devastating incident has caused widespread alarm throughout Warri Effurun, Sapele Road, and its environs, with the effects felt as far away as Alaka.

Of grave concern to residents is the apparent lack of fire service and other emergency services in the area, particularly given the proximity of the gas plant to residential areas and places of worship such as the Mega Parish of Redeemed Christian Church.

The situation remains fluid, with many individuals hoping for swift and effective intervention from the authorities to prevent further escalation.

