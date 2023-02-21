Sandra Nwaokolo

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that there are alternative means by which politicians can purchase votes, aside from using physical cash, amidst speculations that politicians have hoarded cash for the upcoming 2023 elections to entice voters.

El-Rufai made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, as he said, “Did vote-buying start today? Why was the money not redesigned before? Why now? Secondly, is vote-buying only done with naira? It can be bought with dollar, euro, you can give the voters food.”

He clarified that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were not in support of the Naira redesign policy due to the difficulties it has caused the people and not specifically because of vote-buying.

According to him, “You cannot take money out of politics, but you can reduce it. We are not against this policy because of vote buying. I swear to God we’re against it because of how people are suffering, not the elections.” The governor stressed that it is impossible to completely eradicate money from politics, but it can be reduced.

