Funtua’s death has created huge gap for me ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, in Abuja noted that Funtua was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

It said the President condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected.

“President Buhari believes the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as Malam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey,” the statement said.

The President prayed to Allah for the repose of Malam Funtua’s soul and that Allah grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.