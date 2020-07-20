Women Health: 7 Ways you can Manage Osteoporosis

Introduction

Osteoporosis is a disease in which the bones become weak, porous, and breakable.Also,it can increase exposure to broken bones and fractures. In other words, Osteoporosis is an illness ofskeleton which weakens the bone and leads to loss of bone mass. Osteoporosis is prevalent in elderly women over the age of 50 years; mostly after menopause due to lower estrogen levels, because bone loss occurs more rapidly in women.An unbalanced diet can also cause osteoporosis. If you are seeking help to manage osteoporosis, then you are in the right place here are the ways that can help you to manage osteoporosis.

7 Things that can help you manage Osteoporosis

Although fractures can occur in any skeletal bonerelated to Osteoporosis, the most common areas of these fractures are the spine, ribs, wrists, and hips.Osteoporosis can be effectively managed with the help of some beneficial natural medications. These medications can treat Osteoporosis naturally by strengthening the bones and increasing their overall health.

1. Use of Minerals

The use of minerals like calcium, magnesium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K is a very effective natural medication for managing Osteoporosis. To avoid the deficiency, the patient can consider food which is rich in calcium, magnesium, and Vitamin K.You can also use the following foods which are rich in these minerals:

Dairy products:

Milk, yogurt, kefir, cheese, butter, etc.

Vegetables:

Green leafy vegetables, spinach, broccoli, kale, avocado, cucumber, cabbage, mustard greens, dandelion greens, etc.

Proteins

Meat, fish, eggs, almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, beans, etc.

2.Thingsyou should avoid

If you are consuming too much alcohol, you must quit it. It Increases inflammation that can lead to a decrease in calcium from bones. Also, soft beverages, the high phosphorus content found in soda can risk removing calcium from bones. And, Sugar increases inflammationwhich can make osteoporosis worse. Red meat contains sodium and a high intake of sodium can leads to bone loss. Caffeine can also weaken the bones. Moreover, you should also avoid smoking, which worsens many long-lasting health conditions.

3. Use of Turmeric

Turmeric (Curcuma Longa) is a spice commonly used in Asian food. Turmeric is commonly used for conditions involving pain and inflammation, such as osteoporosis. The Curcuma benefits in bone growth and helps in reducing inflammation. It plays a significantfunction in the digestion of food. A study conducted in 2018 concluded that curcumin indeed slows down osteoporosis and bone loss.Curcumin in turmeric prevents osteoporosis or the formation of bone-resorbing cells that lead to osteoporosis. If you have ever suffered any fracture, curcumin can help to promote the formation of the cells in the bone, fastens the healing process that leads to the treatment of the bone fracture. It has a great benefit; it helps to absorb and remove the old bones. And can lead to regenerate the new bone cells.

4.Cut the intake of sodium

Sodium has a great impact on bones. Consuming a high intake of salt can increase the risk of losing bone mass. Whether salt impacts osteoporosis is undefined, but particularly for people with high blood pressure, there does seem to be a relationship between high sodium intake and bone loss. In general, salt increases to spur bone loss when the amount of calciumis decreases. People with high blood pressure lose more calcium excreted in urine and sweat. This is significant because we are taking more than a small amount of sodium in our diets. This gives the impression to be a relationship between sodium and osteoporosis. As a result, you are recommended to estimate your daily intake of sodium and balance that with your calcium intake.

5.Use of Sunlight

Sunlight fulfills the deficiency of Vitamin D which is very good to reverse osteoporosis. When the body gets exposure to sunlight, the skin produces Vitamin D. Getting natural exposure to sunlight is another efficient andnatural way to reverse osteoporosis.The food we eat, there is only a small amount of vitamin D is there, but you need to include vitamin D rich foods in your diet; oilfish and eggs. A common health issue is the deficiency of vitamin D most people in the world experience today. This problem is one of the main causes of calcium deficiency which can lead to an increased risk of osteoporosis. The deficiency of vitamin D is related to the risk of hip fracture. It also plays a vital role in strengthening the immune system of the body.

6. Taking Walks

Exercise stimulates the cells which strengthen the bones. Regular body stretch can also increase flexibility. You should take a walk to make your bones healthy and maintain their functionality. You cannot turn to exhausting exercises to stimulate bone and muscle growth but taking long walks daily can do just that. This can reduce the risk of falling, falling can cause a higher risk of developing a fracture.

Walking is a great exercise for both mental and physical health. It can increase the density of the bones. It is recommended that you should plan for a walk daily for at least sixtyminutes. This gives your bones power also to resist climate changes. Make sure you are taking calcium and vitamin D to boost your bones for walking.

7.Release Stress

Stress has a direct impact on your health and possibly on your bones. Stress increases the level of the hormone cause raise in blood pressure. As a result, there is a loss of calcium in your body which can weaken bones. Stress can increase sugar in the blood and results in calcium loss through urine.

There are ways of the relationship between stress and osteoporosis. Stress can have a psychological impact which can lead to osteoporosis. To reverse osteoporosis naturally, you should keep your body and mind relax. Also, a behavioral disorder like consuming too much drinking, eating, exercise, and many more routine activities leads to osteoporosis. Anxiety and depression leave an impression on the behavioral disorder. You must indulge in activities like yoga and meditation to get rid of stress.