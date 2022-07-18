Funke Akindele congratulates Adeleke, says power has changed hands 

Funke Akindele, popular Nollywood actress and the deputy governor aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele has congratulated the candidate of PDP in Osun State gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the poll.

The award-winning actress who took to Instagram to congratulate Adeleke said, power has changed hands and it is now time for light to shine on the good people of Osun State.

“Congratulations Senator Ademola Adeleke on your victory as the next Governor of Osun state. Indeed power has changed hands. IMOLE DE!!!!.” she posted on Instagram.

The actress further described Adeleke as the light of Osun State and prayed to God to grant him all that is needed to pilot the affairs of the state.

“Sir, you are the light of Osun State and I pray God grants you good health and long life to achieve all your good intentions for the people of Osun. God bless you sir💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 PDP!!!!!!! POWER!!!!!.”

Funke Akindele and her principal, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Folarin, popularly known as ‘Jandor,’ will be hoping to replicate the same feat and defeat the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos.

