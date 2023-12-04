A diesel tanker caught fire on Monday at the Ojota inward interchange, resulting in a confirmed incident, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) through their official X handle.

LASTMA reported the deployment of its personnel to the scene of the incident. However, details regarding the cause of the explosion and the extent of casualties remain undisclosed as of this report.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also acknowledged the incident, stating that measures were taken to bring the flames under control.

“Situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying diesel into Ketu that went on fire has been extinguished,” it wrote.

