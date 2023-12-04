The Federal Government has resumed the trial of suspected Boko Haram insurgents, conducting the proceedings at the Kainji Prosecution Project Phase IV in Niger State.

During the commencement of the court session on Monday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed that the initial phase of trials commenced in 2017.

Fagbemi highlighted that during the 2017 trial phase, the Federal Government secured a total of 366 convictions, while 896 other suspects were discharged due to insufficient evidence. Additionally, he mentioned that 61 other cases have been adjourned for further hearings.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this special event marking the resumption of the prosecution of terrorism suspects.

“This day is special for many reasons. First, the day marks yet another step forward in the journey of ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria and Nigerians, a duty that is of utmost importance to all of us gathered here, as it is the primary duty of the government to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

“I must acknowledge the fact that we have come a long way in this initiative. The first phase of the Kainji Prosecution Project commenced in October 2017 with remarkable achievements: we recorded a total of 366 convictions, 896 others were discharged for lack of sufficient evidence, and 61 other cases were adjourned for further hearing.

“There have been three phases of the exercise so far, spanning between October 2017 and July 2018. I must, at this point, challenge all stakeholders to ensure that the momentum is sustained, seeing how important this assignment is to the wellbeing of our beloved country and her people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…