A member representing Jere federal constituency in Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, has contracted 15 filling stations in Jere local government and Maiduguri metropolis to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a.k.a. Petrol, for N430 per litre as his palliative.

In an interview on Sunday in Maiduguri, Satomi said all the constructed filling stations will continue selling fuel to everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.

He noted that the 15 contracted filling stations included G-Nile, NNPC mega stations, Total, and Bamus Oil, among others.

So far, 100,000 litres have been dispensed over the weekend for motorists and residents within Maiduguri and Jere.

According to him, the palliatives will immensely help in reducing the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal, not only for motorists but even for civil servants who have the opportunity to join the queue to access the product with ease.

“Out of my little way to cushion the economic hardship, we have initiated palliatives for the sale of petrol and PMS at a subsidised rate for our people, which have started in phases.

He, however, called on well-to-do individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture to impact positively on the living conditions of all Nigerians, as according to Satomi, palliative care should not be carried out by the government alone.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the current official price of petrol is between N630 and N637 per litre, which has caused motorists and passengers a huge economic burden for survival in Borno State.

Also speaking, one of the committee members who is also a member of the Borno State House of Assembly, representing Jere Local Government, Hon. Abba Kolo Kyari, has said, “Today, the committee will monitor the second phase of about 62,500 litres to be dispensed in some selected outlets and central filling stations such as Bamus oil-custom road, NNPC filling station-Damboa road, G-Nile filling station-Bulunkutu road, and Mufimai Innami-Muna road, respectively.

“This gesture will continue until we reach our target of 100,000 litres at a subsidised rate for our people.

“Likewise, I want to call on well-to-do individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture to impact positively on the living conditions of all Nigerians, because palliatives should not be carried out by the government alone,” Satomi stated.





He also urged motorists and interested members of the public to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while accessing the products at the filling stations, as more such palliatives would be provided.

