The battle for control of the 17 local government areas of Plateau State between the sacked elected All Progressive Congress and Transition Committee chairmen has taken another dimension as the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Inspector General of Police from allowing the former into the councils.

It would be recalled that the Inspector General of Police recently opened up the sealed local government secretariats to the elected chairmen, thus fueling suspicions of violence.

Ruling on an ex parte motion filed by the Plateau State Government urging it to prevent the police from giving vent to the order of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, ordering the suspended democratically elected chairmen and councillors to resume duties.

According to the order signed by Justice A.B. Mohammed obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, the police have no power to order the reinstatement of the chairmen and councillors when the matter is before the court.

“An order of this honourable Court setting aside the order made by the defendant/respondent directing the 17 suspended chairmen of Plateau State who are claimants in the suit No: PLD/257/M/2023 (between Hon. Miskom Alexander Na’atuam (Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council) and 32 others vs. Plateau State and Attorney General of Plateau State pending before the Plateau State High Court be reinstated as local government chairmen in Plateau State, the order being judicial and prejudicial to suit No: PLD/257/M/2023, which is predicated on the same subject matter wherein the claimant are praying the Plateau State High Court to be reinstated as local government chairmen of Plateau State.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the police from using members of the Nigerian Police Force to forcibly reinstate the former local government council chairmen pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this case.

The Court thereby ordered the following:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from using members of the Nigerian Police to forcibly reinstate the former local government council chairmen in Plateau State pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this case.”

The court ordered that the enrolled order of interim injunction herein granted be served on the police, along with the motion on notice seeking interlocutory injunction as well as the originating summons.

The suit was therefore adjourned to the 14th day of September 2023 for hearing of the plaintiff’s motion on notice seeking interlocutory injunction against the defendants.”

