Zamfara state government has closed down cattle markets in five local government areas with immediate effect in the state

In a statement issued on Sunday by the state commissioner of information and culture, Mannir Haidara said the decision to close the cattle markets was taken during the State Security Council Meeting in the state.

The affected cattle markets included Danjibga and Kunchin Kalgo in the Tsafe local government area, Bagega and Wuya cattle markets in the Anka local government area, Dangulbi and Dansadau in the Maru local government area, Dauran in the Zurmi local government area, and Nasarawar Burkullu in Bukkuyim local government area in the state.

According to the statement, “The closure of the cattle market was a result of the nefarious activities of selling and loading rustled cattle by the suspected members of armed bandits.”

The council members, however, called on security agencies and the Directorate of Animal Health and Livestock Development to ensure strict compliance.

