Traditional beliefs about health persist in the Borno State of Nigeria despite the presence of modern healthcare facilities. Many residents choose to rely on traditional medicine, believing that it is more effective than Western medicine. This clash of beliefs can lead to poor health outcomes for many people in the region.

According to studies, a significant proportion of the population in Borno State, especially in rural areas, still relies on traditional healers for healthcare. The use of traditional medicine is deeply rooted in the culture and beliefs of the people, and many believe that it is more effective than modern medicine. It’s difficult to say exactly what percentage of the population relies on traditional beliefs, but it is clear that it is a significant factor in the healthcare crisis in the region.

While modern medicine offers life-saving treatments for many conditions, traditional beliefs about health and illness persist in the state. This can lead to a conflict between the two approaches, causing people to forgo modern medical care and putting their health at risk.

The belief in jinns and spirits also has a significant impact on healthcare in Borno State. People may believe that their illness is caused by possession by a jinn or spirit, and they may seek out traditional healers who use rituals and amulets to treat them, instead of seeking modern medical care. This can lead to people not getting the medical treatment they need, and in some cases, it can even lead to people dying from illnesses that could have been treated by a doctor.

This can lead to different conclusions that will make people start avoiding modern medical care, as they may believe that traditional medicine is more effective.

Secondly, it can lead to the spread of diseases as some traditional practices such as bloodletting, can actually cause harm and spread infection.

Finally, it can lead to financial hardship, as people may spend their limited resources on ineffective treatments rather than seeking modern medical care.

Fadeela Mustapha Lawan, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University

