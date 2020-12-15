Fresh approach through technology, best way to fight corruption in Nigeria —NeGSt’s boss

THE National e-Government Strategies Ltd (NeGSt) has said that it’s worried by the scale of corruption in the country and that with the mandate given it and other agencies by the government to fashion out means to combat the menace that it has been working assiduously to ensure that Nigeria is corruption- free.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National e-Government Strategies Ltd (NeGSt), Dr Felix Obada, said that the Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (TAS) software solution, which it launched recently will help all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government, including the private sector organisations, to curb corruption.

According to him, it has become imperative for everybody to put all hands on deck to combat corruption in the country, saying the government alone can’t fight corruption since it permeates all stratas of the society, and that NeGSt has taken it upon itself to join hands with the government to eradicate the scourge in Nigeria.

NeGSt stated that President Muhammed Buhari said that the country under him is poise to fight corruption to a stand-still. Obada recalled his words: “Nigeria is struggling with illicit financial flows (IFF) as successive budgets suffer setbacks in the last 15 years.

“Judging by the current exchange rate, the country cumulative budget, from 2004 to 2018 stood at about N60 trillion, while more than N103 trillion was stolen in illicit transfers.”

President Buhari, according to Obada, had told the audience at the 74th United Nations General Assembly that his country lost $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012.

But stakeholders insisted that the flow has maintained steady increase to date.

Obada added that, in the face of the ravaging effects of Covid-19, United Nations (UN) had said curbing capital flight and curbing financial flows in Africa could generate new funds of up to $88.6 billion per year to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

He further explained that corruption persisted and lingered for too long, because successive governments have not found the right technology solution, adding that TAS, which has undergone a successful pilot test, was designed to help government and the private organisations, eliminate financial corrupt practices among Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase. Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

it is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…