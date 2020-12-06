Nigeria recorded more COVID-19 infections, deaths, recoveries last week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases.

Last week marked the 49th week since the pandemic began in Nigeria in February. A total of 791,539 samples have been tested so far out of which 68,937 cases were confirmed, 64,643 recoveries and 1,180 deaths were recorded.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 14,771 samples were collected for testing as of December 4 compared to the 31,024 tested the previous week.

Currently, there are only 3,114 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

More recoveries, deaths

Tribune Online analysis also showed that there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients discharged and deaths recorded last week.

1,824 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows an increase when compared to the 935 persons of the previous week.

Also, Nigeria recorded nine deaths last week, an increase compared to the five deaths of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,412.

On Monday, 145 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 67,557.

On Tuesday, 281 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 67,838.

On Wednesday, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 343 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 324 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 310 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,937.

See the breakdown of the 68,937 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 23,746 cases, followed by FCT – 7,229, Plateau – 3,910, Oyo – 3,737, Kaduna – 3,328, Rivers – 3,028, Edo – 2,710, Ogun – 2,224, Delta – 1,824, Kano – 1,805, Ondo – 1,728, Enugu – 1,332, Kwara – 1,110, Ebonyi – 1,055, Katsina – 1,054, Osun – 947, Gombe –938, Abia – 926, Bauchi – 782, Borno – 745, Imo – 681, Nasarawa – 507, Benue – 501, Bayelsa – 458, Ekiti – 381, Akwa Ibom – 348, Jigawa – 336, Niger – 298, Anambra – 285, Adamawa – 261, Taraba – 172, Sokoto – 166, Yobe – 100, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 90, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

