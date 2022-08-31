Ten health benefits of garlic you should know

Garlic is a bulbous herb vegetable that is scientifically called Allium sativum.

A lot of people do not like to take garlic because it is assumed to cause mouth odor when eaten raw. Little do you know that garlic has more health benefits to the body than you had imagined.

According to research, garlic is said to be an antibiotic and immune enhancer which helps to fight bacteria, fungi, viruses and intestinal parasites in the body. It does not lose its effectiveness when cooked.

It is also a good source of vitamin C , B6 and has other minerals like manganese and selenium. Selenium is a rich mineral resource that helps to fight cancer in the body.

Garlic can be used in several forms: from cloves and smooth paste to powders and supplements like garlic oil and extract.

It adds flavour to meals and can be easily included in diets. Garlic can be used to make savoury dishes, sauces, soups, and so on.

This article will give you more insight about the healthy benefits of taking garlic.

1. Cures ear infection

Garlic has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Applying garlic cloves to your ears helps to cure the infection and gives a better sensation.

2. Relieves pain in the body

Garlic has an effective way of easing the body’s discomfort. This achieved by applying garlic oil to the affected parts.

3. Improves eyesight

Scientists have made it known that the antimicrobial property of garlic helps to fight microbes causing eyesight keratitis. It also reduces intraocular pressure.

4. It normalises blood sugar





According to research, consuming raw garlic helps to prevent high blood sugar, which could eventually lead to diabetes, obesity, etc. It stabilizes blood sugar in the body.

5. Fights cancer

Garlic contains anticancer properties, which help to improve the inflammation that could increase the risk of cancer in the body. It also boosts enzymes that destroy carcinogens.

6. Boosts the immune system

Garlic consists of antioxidants which flush out toxins and reduce oxidative stress in the body. It supplements the body and increases various immune systems in the body.

7. Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Heart attack and stroke are said to be some of the cardiovascular diseases responsible for death.

Garlic helps to reduce the risk of heart disease in the human body. It enhances nitric oxide, which is essential to maintaining normal blood flow. It also hinders arterial disease, blood clotting and inflammation.

8. Prevents illness

Taking garlic helps to fight against illnesses and reduces the risk of common cold, flu etc in the body system.

9. Fights dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Dementia is an illness that mostly affects the aged. Garlic helps to prevent such occurrences because it has antioxidants that inhibit cell damage and loss of memory.

10. Improves the skin

Due to its antioxidant and other biological properties. Garlic is said to help with improving issues in the skin such as keloid scars, wounds, psoriasis, viral and fungal infections, skin aging, etc. It aids immunity and prevents UVB damage.

