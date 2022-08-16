Four shot in failed robbery attempt in Ondo

At least four people were shot in a failed robbery attempt in Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening.

The suspected robber was said to be a known political thug in the community and was said to have visited the victims who were working in a popular pharmacy in the ancient town with the intent to dispossess them of their money and valuables.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect popularly known as “Para” committed the crime in Ojota area of Idanre, the location of the store.

He explained that the suspect went to the Chemists located in the Ojota area in Idanre and tried to forcefully dispossess the victims who resisted the suspect and they were shot in the process.

He said “Para has always been doing this within the community, Para went to the supermarket to collect money but the owners of the supermarket refused to give him saying it was early in the money as they were yet to make sales for today.

“He then snatched their bags and was about to escape from the scene when they got hold of him and they started dragging the bag with him, but he brought out a short gun and shot four people instantly.

“They have been rushed to the General hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed that it was a robbery case said the suspect had been arrested by the police.

She said: “There is a report of robbery incident. The suspect is already in police custody.”

