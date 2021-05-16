Four killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue community

Four people were reportedly killed at Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on Saturday, when suspected herdsmen invaded and attacked people on the farm.

Three teenagers were reportedly killed by the suspected herdsmen while the fourth person died when hit by a stray bullet of security operatives who had tried to disperse the youths protesting the killing of the three teenagers.

Locals in Yelwata said that the suspected herdsmen had killed three teenagers who were brothers working on their father’s farm and ran away.

The killing was said to have angered the youths in the area who after recovering the corpses of the victims dumped them on the highway and blocked the Makurdi-Lafia federal road for several hours.

The combined efforts of the military, the police and other security agencies who were later informed were said to have dismantled the roadblock and dispersed the angry protesters who were said to have rebuffed the security men.

Explaining further what happened, the Chairman of Guma Local Government, Caleb Abah, who confirmed the killing of the teenagers said that the fourth person died after one of the security personnel accidentally fired a shot in the crowd.

According to the council chairman, “Sadly, in an attempt to disperse the angry youths who were resisting, there was a shot by the security agencies and unfortunately, one of the protesters was hit by a bullet and died.

“As we speak right now, calm has been restored to the area and we are already making arrangements for the dead to be buried,” the council boss said.

Abah appreciated the efforts of the State Governor, Governor Samuel Ortom, who he said swiftly mobilised some government officials to the troubled area to calm the situation.

However, the spokesperson for Benue State Command, DSP, Catherine Anene, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

Calls made to her cellphone were not picked neither did she reply to text messages sent to her phone number.

