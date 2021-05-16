Kwara spends N20bn to pay pensions, gratuities in two years

The administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has spent close to N20 billion on payment of pension and gratuities in the last two years.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Sunday, the governor’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, said that the state government had expended about N16 billion on payment of pensions and close to N3 billion on the payment of gratuities to retirees at both the state and local government levels.

He said that this is in addition to the regular payment of full salaries to all categories of workers in the state and local government councils, adding that, “this is a marked departure from the past when workers received salaries in percentages.”

The Special Adviser also said that the payment of counterpart fund to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has earned the state the whopping sum of N14 billion to fix infrastructure at the basic education level across the state.

He also disclosed that the state government has engaged fresh 4,701 teachers while fresh recruitment exercises were ongoing at the state’s Civil Service and Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

“21,000 traders have benefitted under the state government’s social investment programme while N10billion has been raised to support farmers in the state including farm inputs. Another 13,000 youths have also benefitted from information technology (IT) programme to make them self-reliant.”

He posited that the AbdulRazaq administration’s commitment and investment in security has made Kwara one of the most secured states in the country.

Earlier, the Director-General of ‘Friends of AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq’ Kwara Central Senatorial District, Malam Taiwo AbdulMaliq, said the programme was organised to recognise those that were supporting the state government to achieve its goals.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has achieved a lot, this is why we endorsed him for the second term in office. He’s an outstanding performer. He scattered his projects across the three senatorial districts. Kwara has never had it so good,” AbdulMaliq stated.

Represented by a University Don, Dr Ghali Alaaya, Governor AbdulRazaq was one of the awardees at the event.

