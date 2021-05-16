Edo ADC guber candidate dumps party for PDP

After months of speculations and denials, the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Mabel Oboh, on Sunday dumped the party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Justifying her action in Benin City while speaking to newsmen, Oboh hinged her decision to join the PDP on the need to move to a platform where she would be able to contribute to the rebuilding of Nigeria and considered the PDP as having such capacity.

She also hinted that her experience during the Edo2020 gubernatorial election opened her eyes to the fact that politics “is highly monetised in Nigeria”.

“The Edo 2020 governorship election was a huge eye-opener for me. The experience changed me for life, not only as an Edo woman but as a Nigerian. I learnt that solving the problems facing us in Nigeria cannot be done by somebody with a narrow mind.

“Also the fact that elections in Nigeria are highly monetised was a huge shock to me. I am of course, grateful to ADC, my then local government leader and the Lagos State Chairman, Hon. Olayinwola Abisoye, the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who identified my ability to work hard and pushed me hard to where I am today in politics. But, it is time for me to move on to a platform where I honestly believe that the problem facing Nigeria now can be solved,” she posited.

Oboh said that she “thought it through before making the decision. I know that PDP is keen on solving the current problems facing Nigeria and that we must come together to do it. For me, it is not about any political party but about Nigeria and what I can offer as a Nigerian.

“It is the quality of people in a political party that make the party. PDP is doing everything possible to weed out the enemy of progress within the party and is also welcoming those that genuinely want to work for Nigeria. The fact remains that it takes only a few good people to change things,” Oboh added.

She disclosed that she would make a formal declaration for the PDP on the 22nd of May 2021.

