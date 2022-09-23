Take these seven common foods to naturally deworm yourself

Nature has provided us with every solution to our problems. There are so many natural ways to treat your ailments. This might sound bizarre, but it is proven that many times, food does wonders when medicines fail to do the same. If you don’t agree, read on to find out about natural foods that are effective against parasites and worms found in the human body and foods that should be avoided.

According to foodndtv.com, these worms and parasites are formed due to unhealthy eating habits and they develop inside the intestine, but you can get rid of them naturally by involving the following foods in your diet.

1. Ginger

Ginger is available most of the time. It has the ability to improve the acid production in the stomach, and it helps not only in destroying the bad bacteria and parasites but also helps in improving your digestion.

2. Garlic

Garlic has a special ability to fight parasites such as nematodes. It is considered best to consume garlic in raw form early in the morning as it gets absorbed by our body best at that time.

3. Carrots

Eating carrots does not actually eliminate the parasites, but it is a precautionary step. Carrots are very rich in vitamins and nutrients, including vitamin A and beta carotene. There are studies that show that deficiency of these vitamins can help the worms breed faster.

4. Coconut water

Consuming coconut water daily brings abundant health benefits. It has a special ability to combat the parasites that cause diarrhea. You can easily include coconut in your diet by preparing your meals with coconut oil.

5. Honey

Honey is a lifesaver for those who are looking forward to losing weight. But it is noteworthy that it also has antimicrobial properties. Pure honey has enough antioxidant compounds to boost your immunity naturally.

6. Onions

Onions have been the most trusted remedy for hundreds of years for killing parasitic infections or worms. Onions are rich in sulfur compounds that stop the worms from multiplying. It is best advised to have a combination of onions and garlic in the morning for the best results.





7. Berries

Berries are rich in a particular type of antioxidant known as polyphenols. They also have a compound called ellagitannin, which stops the spread and growth of the intestinal parasite Giardia. Add strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries to your diet to keep your intestines healthy.

These are some common foods that can kill intestinal worms naturally. As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. It is always best to take some precautionary steps rather than deal with the aftermath.

To prevent intestinal worms from entering your system, you should always wash your hands with soap and a clean towel before preparing and having a meal.

Therefore, you should avoid food from restaurants as there is no guarantee whether it is cooked with proper hygiene or not. You should also avoid undercooked or raw meat.

