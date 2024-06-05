The Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Dr Edward Akinlade has revealed plans to raise funds for the less privileged in Nigeria via Short Message Service Code (SMS).

Edward said all and sundry within the chain of less privileged will be considered as beneficiaries of the fund.

According to him, there is suffering in the land and someone needs to be the voice for the voiceless to make them economically independent.

Edward stated that the fundraising approach will be done via SMS code, where anyone with any amount can also contribute their quota.

He said the idea is not limited to Nigeria only, as the continent of Africa is being bedevilled by the issue of poverty.

The founder explained that poverty is a cankerworm that if not dealt with and left to eat into the fabric of the nation, many issues will erupt and things will not be in order.

Akinlade noted that Nigeria and Africa will be great if poverty can be eradicated because it affects every aspect of society.

“Through this Agege Feeding Programme, I would like to raise funds for the less privileged in Nigeria and Africa.

“Everyone that falls within the category of less privileged will be considered as beneficiaries of the fund.

“There is suffering in the land and someone needs to be the voice for the voiceless to make them economically independent.

“The fundraising approach will be done via SMS code, similar to the way it is done in the United Kingdom, where anyone with any amount as low as N10 can also contribute their quota.

“The idea is not limited to Nigeria only, as the continent of Africa is being bedevilled with the issue of poverty.

“It is imperative to note that poverty is a cankerworm that if not dealt with and left to eat into the fabric of the nation, many issues will erupt and things will not be in order.

“We all need to join hands in ensuring that poverty is eradicated in Nigeria and Africa as it affects every aspect of a society,” he said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Peter Obi seeks probe into 2nd Niger Bridge vandalisation