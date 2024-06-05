Self-proclaimed “street king” and controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, famous as Portable, has once again taken to social media to vent his frustrations. This time, his ire is directed at renowned rapper, Vector.

Tribune Online observed that the spat emerged following Vector’s recent song preview in which he mentioned “Zazu,” a name widely recognised from Portable’s hit track.

Portable, known for his unabashed online presence, did not take kindly to the reference.

In a fiery video posted online, he accused Vector of using his name to gain traction for the new single.

“Mr Vector, take it easy o,” Portable began, his tone a mix of irritation and condescension.

“You mentioned my name in your song, instead of you to come and get lyrics from me, you are now using my name to promote your new song.”

The self-styled superstar didn’t stop there. He continued to assert his dominance in the music scene, claiming, “Remember, I am a superstar, and I control things you can’t control.”

Portable’s declaration is a clear attempt to reaffirm his status and influence in the industry, positioning himself as a gatekeeper of street credibility.

This isn’t the first time Portable has engaged in online spats with fellow artists.

His rise to fame has been punctuated by numerous controversies and public feuds, which have only served to increase his notoriety.

However, his latest target, Vector, is a respected figure in Nigerian hip-hop, known for his lyrical prowess and deep discography.

Vector has yet to publicly respond to Portable’s outburst.

The rapper, who is often measured and articulate in his interactions, may choose to address the issue in his music rather than engage in a social media back-and-forth.

But their fans are eagerly awaiting his reaction, speculating on whether this will escalate into a full-blown lyrical battle.

The music community has been abuzz with discussions on the implications of this clash.

Some fans see Portable’s reaction as a strategic move to stay relevant, while others view it as a genuine grievance against perceived disrespect.

A music fan said the mention of “Zazu” by Vector could be interpreted in various ways, and it remains to be seen if it was meant as a homage or a subtle dig.

Another one said somebody needs to educate Portable about what to do or not to do on social media platforms, adding that Portable is fast becoming a noise maker who wants to ride on the wave of anything trending to draw attention to himself.

It was also gathered that both Portable and Vector have strong fan bases that are now caught in the crossfire of this unexpected feud.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE