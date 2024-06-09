A foundation committed to fostering a peaceful Zamfara state and Nigeria, “IQRAA Foundation,” has said that peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, equality, and opportunity for all. This statement was made during the launch of their “Path to Peace” project in the state.

Delivering a keynote address during the official launch of the peace project today in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, the Chief Executive Officer of the IQRAA Foundation, Umar Mahmud Umar, described the day as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to foster peace and unity in the communities of the state.

“We are proud to officially launch the ‘Path to Peace’ project, an initiative that embodies our commitment to promoting sustainable peace and conflict resolution in Zamfara State,” he said.

“This project is supported by LEAP Africa and the Nigerian Youth Future Fund, envisioning the Nigeria we all desire. Our journey towards peace begins with understanding, empathy, and a commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and cooperation.”

Umar Mahmud highlighted that the “Path to Peace” project aims to empower communities through capacity-building workshops.

“We will equip community leaders, youth organisations, women’s groups, elders’ forums, and farmers’ associations with the skills and knowledge to resolve conflicts peacefully,” he stated.

“The ‘Path to Peace’ project also promotes dialogue and reintegration. We will facilitate dialogue forums that bring together host communities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and returnees, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.”

He further reiterated that the project supports local initiatives, saying, “This is to encourage and support local peace-building initiatives, ensuring that our efforts are community-driven and sustainable.”

“Zamfara State, like many regions, has experienced its share of conflicts and challenges. However, we firmly believe that with the right tools and support, our communities can rise above these challenges and build a future rooted in peace and cooperation.”

“By engaging directly with those most affected by conflict, we aim to create an environment where every individual feels heard, valued, and empowered to contribute to the peace process.”

He acknowledged those who supported the project to its present status, adding that the project would not be possible without the generous support of LEAP Africa and the Nigerian Youth Future Fund. “Your belief in our vision and your commitment to fostering a peaceful Nigeria is truly inspiring,” he stressed.

“As we embark on this path to peace, I urge all stakeholders, community members, and partners to join us in this noble endeavour. Together, we can create a ripple effect that will transform not just our communities but the entire nation,” he appealed.

