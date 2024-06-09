The Federal Operations Unit, Zone C, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has issued a stern warning to bonded terminal operators against acts of duty evasion and smuggling.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, FOU, Zone C, Jerry Attah, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mike Ugbagu, during a stakeholder meeting with bonded terminal operators, emphasised that using bonded terminals for smuggling or duty evasion would be strictly discouraged and thwarted by his unit.

According to him, “The procedure for transiting goods from the seaport to the bonded terminal is complete after the CAC has signed the transire and the containers are escorted by the Customs Police or FOU operatives.”

“The intention of the Board of Customs in approving bonded warehouses is to facilitate ease of doing business and to decongest the ports. The procedure for transiting goods from the mother port to the bonded terminal through the Customs Area Controller’s signed transire, escorted by the Customs Police or FOU as the case may be, has not changed. Goods meant for the bonded terminals must be properly deposited at the bonded terminal. The goods can only be delivered to the owner after assessment, payment of duty, examination, and release out of customs control before the goods will be delivered to the consignee.”

“In line with this core mandate of ensuring strict compliance with the provisions of the law, any attempt to use the current import and export guidelines by bonded terminals as an avenue for smuggling or duty evasion will be discouraged and frustrated in all ramifications,” Attah quoted Compt. Ugbagu in the statement.

Attah further stated that the Comptroller mentioned that measures have been put in place to track and trace bonded terminal-bound importations to minimize revenue loss.

While addressing the Nigerian Shippers Council and some exporters who visited him at FOU, Zone C, Owerri, Compt. Ugbagu also encouraged them to document their exports properly.

“Proper documentation of imports and exports creates data. Data is used all over the world for economic planning and decision-making. Loading trucks or boats with all manner of goods and trying to take them out of the country through illegal routes without documentation amounts to smuggling,” the statement quoted Controller Mike Ugbagu.

He maintained that no country could plan well without having proper and accurate data on what comes into the country or what goes out.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE