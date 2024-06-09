Whatever field you aim for in tech, you need to understand some basic ideology and steps to minimise your mistakes. Besides, the first time is not always perfect.

Notwithstanding, I’ve prepared for you a guide on basic things to know before going into tech and understanding what you’re opting for.

1. You must be ready to work hard

Many people believe immediately you start working in tech, you’re already into money. It doesn’t work like that. You must be consistent and hardworking in whichever area you choose. In tech, you must be focused– learning and practising as much as possible.

2. You don’t need computer science

Another impression that usually confuses many people is the assumption that you must study computer science to venture into tech. Not all tech jobs require you to be a computer science graduate. You can be a product manager, technical writer, designer, etc. Is a computer science background a must to do all these? I would tell you ‘No’. It’s just a plus if you do.

3. You must be able to solve problems

Before going into tech, you must be prepared, ready to think without a box, and able to solve problems. This stage will determine how far and well you can go in tech. Prepare yourself to engage in things that will help you with critical thinking, like reading text, watching videos, and learning from people who have been there.

4. You have to keep learning

One thing about tech is that what you know today can become outdated. This means new ways and methods of doing things emerge all the time. You have to be current and grasp the latest updates on what you do. So remember that there is no room to dwell on a particular knowledge for a long time.

5. Learn how to collaborate with people

You shouldn’t be a lone ranger. Yes, you can’t do everything alone all the time. Sometimes, you just have to work together to bring out the best in whatever you intend to do with your work. Through this, you will know better and gradually realise how fast you’re becoming an expert.

6. You must understand your passion

Another basic thingto know before going into tech, you must understand where your passion is. The truth is, you don’t want to look like a fool at a crossroads. Are you going into tech just because you want to make money or because you have discovered an aspect that resonates well with you to explore? You need to find an answer to that. Of course, money is the goal. But passion is like energy that keeps driving you to improve and not give up on yourself.

7. You can join a community

Joining a community is another tip you must prioritise when getting into tech. Find out about any tech community around you to get exposed to what will help you become the best at what you do.