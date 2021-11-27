Foundation donates N2.5bn to Ogun govt for construction of mother, child unit at OOUTH 

In the spirit of public-private partnership of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State, a foundation, Abdul Samad Africa Initiative, has donated a sum of N2.5 billion for the construction of the Mother and Child Unit at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Initiative, Mr Ubong Udoh, while presenting the cheque to Governor Abiodun, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the organisation decided to partner with the state as a result of its impressive efforts at repositioning the health sector through the renovation of Primary Health Centres and re-equipping other medical facilities across Ogun.

Udoh noted that health remained one of the most important sectors that cannot be ignored as it impacts the generality of the people.

He added that his organisation, apart from health, also focuses on education and social development.

According to him, Ogun is the fourth state after Edo, Sokoto and Taraba to benefit from such initiative, saying “we do not decide what to do for a state. All we do is sit down with them and they tell us what they want.

“We take geographical location into consideration. We have sited projects in four geographical areas of the country this year and the remaining two areas will get their turn next year,” Udoh pointed out.

He disclosed that Abdul Samad Africa Initiative has set aside a sum of N31 billion to carry out life-changing initiatives in states and other African countries, saying that “out of this amount, the sum of N19 billion was set aside for the health sector.”

On the yardstick for choosing the beneficiary states, Udoh explained that the quality of vision of the state plays a huge role, declaring that Ogun has quality visions as exemplified by the state government’s policies and programmes.

Responding, Governor Abiodun said the donation is the largest since the creation of the state 45 years ago, saying “this is the kind of partnership our state values.”

“These are the kind of relationships that we value and nurture. It is a clear testament to the successful creation of trust between our administration and the private sector, particularly in line with our vision which set out to create an enabling environment for the public-private sector partnership.

“This administration is only about two years and five months in office; we are not the first administration in Ogun State; this state is forty-five years old, however, this state has not witnessed such level of public-private partnership in the history of the state, something new is definitely happening in Ogun,” Abiodun said.

He commended the organisation for the donation and recalled how it supported the state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when the state began the drive to increase its ambulances fleet, noting that “when we assumed office, we only had five ambulances and you were here to deliver it to us.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritise the health sector through equipping and training of medical personnel, disclosing that the State Infectious Disease Hospital which remained moribund for a long time has been revived.

While calling on Nigerians to be vigilant as a new variant of COVID-19 has been reported in different parts of the world, Abiodun assured that the donation would be used for the purpose it was meant for.

He further urged other corporate organisations to join the state in its efforts at bringing the needed succour to the people.

