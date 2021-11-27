N250m donation: Northern clerics beg Davido to remember orphans, widows in the region

Northern Muslim and Christian clerics have called on popular musician, Mr David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido to remember orphans, widows, and Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) in the region in disbursing his N250 million donation.

They also called on Northern traditional and contemporary musicians, celebrities, Kannywood actors to emulate Davido’s gesture.

The clergymen also called on non-governmental organisations, as well as concerned civil society organisations, NEMA, SEMA, UNICEF, WHO and other child protection organisations across the country, to strengthen such gestures towards reducing hardship faced by orphans in the country especially in the North-East and North-West.

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life lntervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State, Pastor Yohanna Buru, who spoke on behalf of the clerics, made their position during an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Friday.

According to him, the call became necessary in view of the fact that millions of children were forced into orphanhood as a result of the insecurity in the North West and North East.

“Large number of children were turned into orphans due to banditry attacks going on in the North. Hence the need to appeal to Mr Davido to please remember some orphanage homes and some kids at various IDPs Camps across the Northern part of the country.”

Buru said, “There are plenty blessings awaiting Mr Davido both on earth and in paradise. Almighty God has a way of blessing anyone that help orphans or widows.”

He then called on the National President of Performance Musical Association of Nigeria (PMAN) to organise a concert geared towards raising funds for the Internally Displaced Pearson’s (IDPs) orphanage homes across the country.

“Humanitarian aid is important because it provides life-saving assistance to people affected by conflicts, disasters and poverty, vital in reducing the impact of crises on communities, helping recovery and improving preparedness for future emergencies,” he said.

