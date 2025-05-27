Forum demands administrative, financial autonomy for SIECs

To restore public confidence in State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) as credible agents of grassroots democracy, the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) has called for strategic measures to rebrand and reposition these local election management bodies.

The call and recommendations were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of FOSIECON’s 13th National Delegates’ Conference (NDC), held in Jos, Plateau State from May 20-25, 2025. The communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Barr. Jossy C. Eze, National Chairman, and Associate Professor Joseph I. Aremo, National Secretary of the Forum.

The communiqué called for the administrative independence and financial autonomy of SIECs to be prioritised, describing this as a necessary step toward strengthening their ability to deliver on their constitutional mandates. “Improved autonomy,” the communiqué stated, “is the foundation for restoring public trust in the conduct of local government elections.”

To address growing concerns about public perception and misinformation, the communiqué urged SIECs to “embark on regular public engagements with election stakeholders across the 768 local government areas,” adding that such efforts would help build public confidence in the capacity of SIECs to conduct credible and transparent polls.

It also highlighted the critical role of political parties and citizens in enhancing democratic accountability. According to the communiqué, “Political parties, as the only platforms for nominating candidates for elections, should evolve mechanisms that support the emergence of leadership with proven integrity.”

It further called on the electorate to “consistently monitor and assess the performance of their elected representatives in order to promote accountability.”

Building on existing electoral reforms, the communiqué recommended the extension of legal and institutional frameworks that have strengthened the operations of INEC and also enable financial autonomy for SIECs, noting that such reforms would enable more effective and standardised performance at the state level.

On legislative reform, the communiqué urged state houses of assembly to “adopt the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 regarding the procedure for conducting Area Council elections.” Doing so, it said, would “help ensure uniformity and certainty in the conduct of local government elections.”

In addition, the communiqué emphasised the importance of grassroots education and voter mobilisation, encouraging SIECs to deepen partnerships with civil society organisations and development partners to support voter education and civic engagement. “All politics is local,” the communiqué read, “and it is essential that SIECs become not just administrators of elections but champions of civic competence.”

The communiqué also rejected calls for the abolition of SIECs, labelling such proposals as “mischievous and anti-federalist.” It reaffirmed that SIECs remain constitutionally protected and vital to Nigeria’s democratic development. This position was publicly supported by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, both of whom attended the conference as special guests.

Themed “Local Government Elections in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities,” the conference brought together participants from all 36 states, including representatives from academia, civil society, and key electoral stakeholders. Officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme, Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), and the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) were also in attendance.

Technical sessions featured expert presentations, including a keynote address by Prof. Samuel Egwu, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State. Other sessions explored topics such as SIECs’ Independence: Panacea for Credible LG Polls by Assoc. Prof. Mohammed B. Babanumma; Election Management Bodies, Electoral Process and the Law by Prof. Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, SAN; The Role of SIECs in Grassroots Democracy by Barr. Cynthia Mbamalu; and Voter Education, Civic Competence, and Participatory Democracy in Nigeria by Mr. Martins Oloja.

More than 300 delegates from across the federation participated in the conference, reaffirming FOSIECON’s commitment to strengthening electoral credibility and inclusive democracy at the grassroots level.

