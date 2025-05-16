Arewa

PLASIEC chairman warns against scrapping SIECs

Chairman of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Plangji Daniel Cishak, has indicated that scrapping the State Electoral Commission (SIEC) is unconstitutional and might be catastrophic to the collective aspirations of people to create strong democratic structures at the grassroots.

The chairman said instead Nigerians should pursue reform, capacity building and the standardisation of processes across the country.

Addressing newsmen on the forthcoming 13th National Delegates Conference of the Forum of the State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON), scheduled to take place in Jos, Plateau State between May 21 and 23, Cishak stated that PLASEIC has shown that SIECs can work if given the right leadership, resources and institutional backing.

“The October 2024 local government election, though not without challenges, remain a reference point for what is possible. The upcoming conference is another opportunity to shape the national narrative around local government elections and democratic accountability. And once again, the media, both mainstream and new media has a critical role to play in this,” he said.

He pointed out that beyond the conduct of elections, the commission has invested in expanding its infrastructure and equipping its offices to ensure readiness for electoral duties at all times.

 “We have prioritised the development of our human capital, organising targeted training programmes and workshops aimed at equipping our staff with the requisite knowledge and skills for credible electoral administration. These measures are grounded in our belief that sustainable electoral reform begins from within.

“We are committed to integrity, holding ourselves to the highest standards of honesty, fairness, and electoral justice. Our processes are governed by transparency and accountability, ensuring that the public can trust not just the outcomes but the steps taken to arrive at them,” the PLASIEC chairman said.

Cishak added that the commission is guided by conviction, standing firmly on democratic principles and the rule of law, independent in decision-making and resolute in defending the truth.

The PLASIEC chairman further mentioned that the commission is striving towards progressive excellence by embracing innovation, adopting global best practice and continuously improving how it conducts elections, adding that every action taken is anchored in legal frameworks, reinforcing adherence to justice, fairness and institutional credibility.

