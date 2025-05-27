Children’s Day: ‘No one has right to hurt, silence, or diminish children’ — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that no one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish any child, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of every Nigerian child.

He made this declaration in a powerful message to mark the 2025 National Children’s Day, themed “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

In the address, President Tinubu described children as the “pride and future of our great nation” and vowed to ensure they are nurtured in environments that are safe, inclusive, and empowering.

“Violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right,” he said.

The President highlighted that over 65% of school-aged Nigerian children have experienced some form of aggression – physical, psychological, or social – stressing that such statistics are unacceptable.

Reaffirming child protection as a key pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu cited a number of new federal initiatives, including the recently launched National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030).

The plan outlines strategies for prevention, prosecution of offenders, and support for victims, backed by multi-sectoral coordination and financing.

He also announced ongoing reforms, such as a review of the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to close legal and enforcement gaps, as well as the scaling up of the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) for real-time case tracking and response.

The President emphasized that 36 states have now domesticated the Child Rights Act but warned that “laws alone will not be sufficient.”

“Parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership,” Tinubu urged, as he launched a national “See Something, Say Something, Do Something” campaign to encourage community-driven vigilance.

To address cyberbullying and online abuse, Tinubu reaffirmed the enforcement of the Cybercrime Act, stressing the need to protect children across both physical and digital spaces.

He also listed several programs under implementation to advance child welfare and development, including: A National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools; Guidelines for school administrators and safeguarding training for teachers; Expansion of Mother and Child Hospitals across all geopolitical zones; Nutrition-focused programs like Nutrition 774 and the School Feeding Scheme; A newly established Department of Nutrition in the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and ongoing development of a Universal Child Grant and Child Wellbeing Index.

In addressing children directly, Tinubu said: “To our beloved children: you matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. No one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish you. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up – you will be heard and protected.”

He called on all stakeholders – governments, NGOs, communities, and parents – to embed child rights into budgets, policies, and everyday actions.

“Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace, and love,” he said.

The President ended his message by celebrating children across the country: “May your laughter echo across this land as a symbol of Renewed Hope and a prosperous future.”

