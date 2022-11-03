Former acting VC Elujoba is alive, not dead ― OAU

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) on Thursday described, as untrue, rumour going roundthat its former acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Elujoba is dead.

The institution in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that “the rumour was not only false but wicked, malicious, unfortunate and downright satanic. Most unfortunate was that a few conventional media houses also aired the rumours on their frequency modulation, abandoning the age-long media maxim of ‘if in doubt, leave out’.

“To put the record straight, Professor Anthony ELUJOBA is NOT dead. It’s true that he had an auto crash and he has been on admission in the hospital, it is heartwarming to know that he is responding to treatment.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the malicious rumour and be praying for quick recovery of the erudite scholar.”

