Properties worth million of naira destroyed as fire guts electronics building, one other in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Properties worth million of naira destroyed as fire guts electronics building in Osun

Properties worth several millions of naira were on Thursday destroyed by a fire outbreak that engulfed the Art Deco Building which deals with the sales of furniture material, interiors and electronics building in Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The fire outbreak which occurred in the wee hours of the day spread to the two-storey building around the furniture building and equally got it razed.

As of the time of filing in this report, the cause of the inferno remains cloudy but the information had it that it might not be unconnected with a power surge in the building.

Investigations revealed that the fire started around 2 o’clock midnight and lasted several hours before the intervention of the state firefighters and officers of the Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) who eventually put out the fire.

A resident of the area who identified himself as Adetunji hinted that the prompt response of the fighters saved the situation from being aggravated.

Speaking on the incident, Superintendent of NSCDC, Mrs Abioye Toyin, said: “I got a call from headquarters that there is a fire outbreak around 2 am. Immediately, I called some of my men, we rushed down to this place. On getting here, we have men of the Federal Fire Service and Osun State Fire Service on the ground to put off the fire. We supported them to ensure that the fire does not go out of control.

“Although, it was a serious fire there was no casualty. Quantifying the loss will run to hundreds of millions. Findings so far revealed that there was an electric spark and the little fire from it landed on foam and from there, it engulfed the two buildings.


“The fire started around 2 am. My sister lives on one of the floors of the house, one of her children went to urinate and discovered the fire in the house. My sister called me.”

 

