2023: Ex-minister Akinjide, Oyo PDP leaders counter Makinde, vow to back Atiku

Despite the stance of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State not to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 2023 general elections, former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Olajumoke Akinjide, on Thursday, in Ibadan, led other leaders of the party, including the National Mandate Group to back the ambition of Atiku for presidency.

It is recalled that the state governor, in the company of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and others have vowed not to campaign for the PDP presidential flag bearer over an irreconcilable dispute on the calls for the removal of the national chairman of the main opposition party, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu.

But in a press statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune after a meeting in Ibadan, Akinjide, who is the daughter of the erstwhile Minister of Justice, late Chief Richard Akinjide, led other leaders of the PDP and the National Mandate Group to affirm their commitment and resolve to ensure electoral victory for Atiku and all candidates of their party in the next year elections.

According to the statement, “after extensive deliberation today 3rd of November, 2022 at Ibadan, Oyo State, we, the National Mandate Group (NMG), Oyo State chapter under the flagship of Chief Olajumoke Akinjide, ex-Minister of state FCT, being PDP leaders and members who have joined together in support of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar wish to state and clarify our position concerning the upcoming 2023 general elections as follows:

“First and foremost, we appreciate the good people of Oyo State for considering our party, the PDP, as the best option and voting for our candidates in both the gubernatorial and the presidential elections in 2019, and for your continued and undiminished support thereafter.

“We give our wholehearted and unshakeable resolve and commitment to support the presidential candidate of our party and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and indeed, all other PDP candidates during the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“We are confident that Atiku Abubakar is the best qualified leader to rescue, reform and restore Nigeria to greatness. The NMG, Oyo State chapter, as PDP like and members hereby vehemently refute, disown and deny any suggestion that the Oyo State PDP will support any candidate other than Atiku Abubakar for the presidency of Nigeria.





“We deeply abhor and frown at any denigration or use of our Oyo State anthem, of which we are justly proud, and which is the heritage of all Oyo State citizens regardless of religious or political affiliation, to imply support for any candidate whosoever vying for political office.

“It is totally unacceptable and demeaning to reduce the Oyo State anthem in the service of mere partisan politics. Our state anthem speaks of our rich and God given frontline position as the pathfinder state and should remain inviolable and unsullied. Indeed, ‘Ipo Asiwaju l’Edumare fun wa Ni ipinle Oyo!’

“Once again, we reiterate our total support for our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the only candidate with the competence for the herculean task to fix Nigeria and correct the disastrous eight years of APC misrule. We urge the good people of Oyo State to vote for the PDP all the way down the ballot.”